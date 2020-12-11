USM football team saves best for last, tops FAU 45-31

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi saved its best football performance of the year for the final game of the 2020 season.

Sophomore quarterback Trey Lowe accounted for the first touchdowns of his Golden Eagle career, Camron Harrell returned a kickoff 100-plus yards and Frank Gore Jr. rushed for more than 100 yards as USM took down Thursday night visiting Florida Atlantic University at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Lowe overcame an early interception to complete 13 of 19 passes for 209 yards, including touchdown passes of 5 yards to senior Tim Jones and 43 yard to junior Jason Brownlee.

Lowe also contributed 70 yards on 16 carries, including a 13-yard touchdown run. USM piled up 309 yards rushing, the first time the Golden Eagles broke the 300-yard plateau for the first time since 2016.

Gore Jr. rushed for more than 100 yards for a third time this season, with all three games coinciding with USM’s three wins this season. Gore, who popped a 73-yard touchdown run, went for 111 yards on just nine carries.

Senior Kevin Perkins rushed for 71 yards and a score on 15 yards. He rushed for a 2-yard touchdown, giving him a team-high seven rushing touchdowns.

USM (3-7, 2-4 Conference USA) rolled up 45 points and 514 yards total offense against an FAU defense ranked sixth nationally in total defense.

USM’s 24 points in the first half were the most the Owls (5-3, 4-2) had allowed in a game all season. FAU came into the game ranked third nationally in scoring defense, allowing 12.43 points a game.

The Owls saw a four-game C-USA wining streak snapped.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.