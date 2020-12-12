Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,600 new cases reported Sat.

(KNOE)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,665 new cases and 56 new deaths Saturday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 177,947 as of December 9.

So far, 4,180 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,490,817 as of December 5. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 136,627 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

