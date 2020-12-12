Differences between Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine and the Moderna vaccine is expected to be presented to the panel next week.

Alabama state health official Dr. Karen Landers said the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have some differences, but not many that will really impact the consumer.

“As far as the safety profile information that we have so far they appear to be similar,” Landers said.

Both vaccines use messenger RNA technology, meaning they are made up of similar proteins. Landers said they have just about the same rate of effectiveness.

“Effectiveness of about 95% with one and 94.1% I believe with the other,” Landers said. The Pfizer vaccine is the 95% effective.

Landers said even though the vaccines are similar, they are not interchangeable.

“You take your first dose with the first product, then you need to continue with that product for your second dose,” Landers said.

Each vaccine administered will be documented with the state, preventing mixing the two. Landers said if Moderna gets FDA approval, choosing which one to get may depend on how quickly you want to get another shot. She said you wont be fully protected until you get both doses.

“For Pfizer, you have a dose one and a dose two, separated by three weeks,” Dr. Landers said. “Where the Moderna, you have dose one and dose two separated by four weeks.”

The vaccines do require different temperatures for storage, with the Pfizer vaccine requiring extra cold freezers.

“Really the main difference between the vaccines overall appears to be storage,” Dr. Landers said. “There is a difference in the cold chain for the Pfizer versus the Moderna.”

Landers said the state doesn’t have a preference in either vaccine. So far, one isn’t better than the other.

“Persons should really follow the advice of their provider and the entity that is giving the vaccine as far as what product to take,” Landers said.

Landers is still predicting spring to summer of next year before any vaccine is available to majority of the public.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.