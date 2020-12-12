Advertisement

Differences between Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Two vaccines appear to have 95% effectiveness against COVID-19. Here are the next steps for...
Two vaccines appear to have 95% effectiveness against COVID-19. Here are the next steps for vaccine approval.
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine and the Moderna vaccine is expected to be presented to the panel next week.

Alabama state health official Dr. Karen Landers said the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have some differences, but not many that will really impact the consumer.

“As far as the safety profile information that we have so far they appear to be similar,” Landers said.

Both vaccines use messenger RNA technology, meaning they are made up of similar proteins. Landers said they have just about the same rate of effectiveness.

“Effectiveness of about 95% with one and 94.1% I believe with the other,” Landers said. The Pfizer vaccine is the 95% effective.

Landers said even though the vaccines are similar, they are not interchangeable.

“You take your first dose with the first product, then you need to continue with that product for your second dose,” Landers said.

Each vaccine administered will be documented with the state, preventing mixing the two. Landers said if Moderna gets FDA approval, choosing which one to get may depend on how quickly you want to get another shot. She said you wont be fully protected until you get both doses.

“For Pfizer, you have a dose one and a dose two, separated by three weeks,” Dr. Landers said. “Where the Moderna, you have dose one and dose two separated by four weeks.”

The vaccines do require different temperatures for storage, with the Pfizer vaccine requiring extra cold freezers.

“Really the main difference between the vaccines overall appears to be storage,” Dr. Landers said. “There is a difference in the cold chain for the Pfizer versus the Moderna.”

Landers said the state doesn’t have a preference in either vaccine. So far, one isn’t better than the other.

“Persons should really follow the advice of their provider and the entity that is giving the vaccine as far as what product to take,” Landers said.

Landers is still predicting spring to summer of next year before any vaccine is available to majority of the public.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new executive order will affect all Mississippians, however, only 61 counties will be under a...
Mississippi’s new executive order goes into effect Friday
This will be the Mississippi’s second ban on elective surgeries and will last nine days, the...
Here are the surgeries allowed, not allowed under elective ban
Derrikas Graham, Bondarrius Moffite, Derrickus Dean and Dezjuan Moffite.
Meridian homicide suspects appear in court
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 11, 2020
Rush Foundation Hospital.
Rush Hospital prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Day 9 Missing Hunters
Search for missing hunters enters Day 9, likelihood of rescue becoming ‘less and less likely’
Mississippi State Department of Health
Dwindling hospital capacity sparks order from State Health Officer
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,600 new cases reported Sat.
Primary Eyecare of Meridian opens new location
Primary Eyecare of Meridian opens new location