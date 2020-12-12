Dwindling hospital capacity sparks order from State Health Officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The State Health Officer says many hospitalizations are on the way. That’s why he’s issuing a new order to try and manage the dwindling capacity.

9.8% of COVID cases end up in the hospital



MS ICU's full and many hospitalizations on the way



Beginning next Tues elective surgeries that require hospitalization must be delayed - statewide pic.twitter.com/f0qVuEn2cC — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) December 11, 2020

This order from Dr. Thomas Dobbs doesn’t come as a surprise to doctors who say they knew it was the likely next step.

“It is hard and we hate to put these things off because a lot of these elective procedures are necessary, medically necessary procedures,” explains Dr. Jennifer Bryan, Chair of the Mississippi State Medical Association Board of Trustees.

“Just because they’re elective does not mean it’s not needed,” she continued. “But, anyway, we do know that earlier in the year it worked. When we did this earlier in the year, when Dr. Dobbs implemented this, capacity was immediately freed up.”

The order applies to elective procedures that require overnight hospitalization.

It’s not just an issue of whether there are physical beds available. Even where there are, there’s not enough staff to care for more patients.

“Dr. Dobbs has been clear to the physicians over the past year, but it would likely happen again if things keep going the same direction,” added Dr. Bryan. “You’ve got to make capacity. We can’t leave people outside the building. We’ve got to find a way to take care of all the sick people and this is a logical next step.”

And that domino effect comes into play for EMS. Pafford has been adjusting it’s protocol as they feel the impact of hospitals filling up.

“We’ve taken some of our older decommissioned stretchers and we placed them in the hospital,” described Dr. Michael Seymour, Pafford EMS Medical Director. “We move those patients to those cots waiting. Because, again, the hospitals don’t have the capacity or the beds to put them in either. We have to supply the beds for them. And then that frees that ambulance, that actual cotton ambulance and that crew to be able to respond to an emergency.”

But it’s been more complex than just assigning staff to the hospitals to wait with patients till they’re admitted.

“We’re flying people to Corpus Christi, Texas, to Birmingham, Alabama, I mean there’s no beds. This is not just a unique situation for the Jackson metro-plex,” said Seymour. “It’s all over.”

