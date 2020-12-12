Advertisement

Kemper County Sheriff’s Department makes burglary arrest

Keymarcus Jackson
Keymarcus Jackson(Kemper County Sheriff's Department)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in a recent burglary case.

20-year-old Keymarcus L. Jackson of Dekalb has been arrested and is charged with attempted armed robbery and burglary of a residence that occurred on December 5th. Jackson’s bond has been set at $25,000 for attempted armed robbery and $10,000 for burglary.

Jameez Sims
Jameez Sims(Kemper County Sheriff's Department)

The Sheriff’s department also has warrants for Jameez D. Sims for attempted armed robbery that also occurred on December 5th. If anyone knows where he can be found, please call the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 743-4880.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new executive order will affect all Mississippians, however, only 61 counties will be under a...
Mississippi’s new executive order goes into effect Friday
This will be the Mississippi’s second ban on elective surgeries and will last nine days, the...
Here are the surgeries allowed, not allowed under elective ban
Derrikas Graham, Bondarrius Moffite, Derrickus Dean and Dezjuan Moffite.
Meridian homicide suspects appear in court
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 11, 2020
Rush Foundation Hospital.
Rush Hospital prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The Firehouse Church in Meridian accepted donations of toys for families in need for Christmas.
Local church gives back to community
Santa Clause traded his sleigh for a bike to lead a herd of bikers for the annual bikers united...
Local bikers donate hundreds of toys to children in need
Two vaccines appear to have 95% effectiveness against COVID-19. Here are the next steps for...
Differences between Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
Day 9 Missing Hunters
Search for missing hunters enters Day 9, likelihood of rescue becoming ‘less and less likely’