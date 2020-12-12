Kemper County Sheriff’s Department makes burglary arrest

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in a recent burglary case.

20-year-old Keymarcus L. Jackson of Dekalb has been arrested and is charged with attempted armed robbery and burglary of a residence that occurred on December 5th. Jackson’s bond has been set at $25,000 for attempted armed robbery and $10,000 for burglary.

Jameez Sims (Kemper County Sheriff's Department)

The Sheriff’s department also has warrants for Jameez D. Sims for attempted armed robbery that also occurred on December 5th. If anyone knows where he can be found, please call the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 743-4880.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.