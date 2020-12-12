Local bikers donate hundreds of toys to children in need

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nearly 100 motorcycles rode downtown in Meridian dropping off toys for less fortunate kids.

Santa Clause traded his sleigh for a bike to lead a herd of bikers for the annual bikers united for children 10th annual Toy Drive.

The director of the organization said to hold this event every year with one goal in mind.

“We do it for the kids. Helping families to provide for their kids. Get the toys that they deserve otherwise they wouldn’t get them. It’s heartwarming and we do it every year. Everybody goes all out to help us with this. It’s only a success because of the people,” said David Kimbrell Bikers United for Children – Director.

Santa hauled Hundreds of toys from the Hilton Garden hotel to the United Methodist Church.

There to help Santa unload the toys were his elves and I caught up with a few of them.

“I feel very grateful that we’re doing this. I’m happy and it makes me feel good. We’re giving toys to kids that don’t have any, said volunteer Zoey Ewing.

“I feel grateful because the kids that have less will get something for Christmas instead of nothing,” said Volunteer Emily Mitchell.

Organizers were thankful for the longtime partnerships with the event.

“Since the beginning, we had two big partners. From day one, we had Hilton Garden that had catered to us in every way. We had Pastor of College Park United Methodist Church from day one,” said Kimbrell.

Pastor Kenneth Owen said he’s glad they were able to have this event at all during a pandemic.

“Life goes on and there are children in need all over this area. We felt that it was in the best interest of the community that we continue this toy run in the midst of this pandemic,” said Pastor Kenneth Owen.

The ride was different this year as the Bikers United for Children honored their three founding members.

