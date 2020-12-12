Advertisement

Local church gives back to community

The Firehouse Church in Meridian accepted donations of toys for families in need for Christmas.
The Firehouse Church in Meridian accepted donations of toys for families in need for Christmas.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local church is helping families to have a Merry Christmas by collecting toys for the little ones.

Donor’s pulled up to the church giving many unwrapped toys.

Organizers said so many families are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this just one way to help those in need.

“These toys will be a blessing to another child. We want to be able to bless. 2020 has been a hard year and we want to bless somebody. God will give seed to the sower. If you show that you will be willing to sow into other people’s lives, then he will always continue to give you things that you desire,” Deacon - Ken Parnell Jr.

Organizers said they plan to hold this event again in the near future.

