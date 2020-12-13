Advertisement

Church gives $2,000 worth of toys to children in need

Minister Anita Larkin partnered with Praise Nation Worship Center in Cuba Alabama.
Minister Anita Larkin partnered with Praise Nation Worship Center in Cuba Alabama.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A church is not only meeting spiritual needs but also the needs of struggling parents during a pandemic.

Members gave away over $2,000 worth of toys to over 25 children.

Each family received multiple gifts including bicycles, scooters, hoverboards and so much more.

Organizers said the mission was to be a light in a time of different.

