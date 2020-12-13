Church gives $2,000 worth of toys to children in need

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A church is not only meeting spiritual needs but also the needs of struggling parents during a pandemic.

Minister Anita Larkin partnered with Praise Nation Worship Center in Cuba Alabama.

Members gave away over $2,000 worth of toys to over 25 children.

Each family received multiple gifts including bicycles, scooters, hoverboards and so much more.

Organizers said the mission was to be a light in a time of different.

