Church gives $2,000 worth of toys to children in need
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A church is not only meeting spiritual needs but also the needs of struggling parents during a pandemic.
Minister Anita Larkin partnered with Praise Nation Worship Center in Cuba Alabama.
Members gave away over $2,000 worth of toys to over 25 children.
Each family received multiple gifts including bicycles, scooters, hoverboards and so much more.
Organizers said the mission was to be a light in a time of different.
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.