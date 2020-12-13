MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Partial clearing Saturday night and Sunday morning will be short-lived. Heavy rain is likely Sunday night.

Heavy Storms Likely Sunday Night

Sunday will start sunny. Clouds will begin increasing before midday, and they will build through the afternoon. A few showers are possible as early as 2 PM, but it’s just brief showers until about 6 PM. Areas of rain will begin increasing area wide between 6 PM and 8 PM. The heaviest rain will enter from the west around 10 PM. A line of heavy storms will track through Philadelphia, Louisiana, Decatur, Union, and Newton just after 10 PM. The storms will continue eastward through Meridian, DeKalb, Quitman, Enterprise, Stonewall, York, and Livingston through midnight. Storms will track over Demopolis, Eutaw, Lisman, Butler, Gilbertown, Sweet Water, Linden, and Dixons Mill between midnight and 2 AM. Lingering showers will end before 6 AM area wide.

Timing is approximate and can change.

So in brief...

Sunday starts sunny amid increasing clouds

Showers are possible from 2 PM through 6 PM

Rain will begin increasing after 6 PM

Heavy storms will track through our area from 10 PM Sunday through 1 AM Monday

Geminid Meteor Shower

If you can find a clear spot amid the clouds, tonight may be the best opportunity for us to see the Geminid Meteor Shower. The peak of the shower is Sunday night, but widespread clouds and rain will prevent us from seeing it. The Geminid Meteor Shower can deliver a vivid show on nights before and after the peak, too.

Temperatures Dropping

Temperatures will become a big deal in the next days, too. Sunday will begin with some chilly mid-40s and then warm to the mid-60s for highs. The week to follow with be colder with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s each day and low temperatures ranging from upper 20s to mid-40s.

