Advertisement

Heavy storms likely Sunday night

Showers will increase Sunday afternoon and evening before widespread rain becomes likely...
Showers will increase Sunday afternoon and evening before widespread rain becomes likely overnight Sunday.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Partial clearing Saturday night and Sunday morning will be short-lived. Heavy rain is likely Sunday night.

Heavy Storms Likely Sunday Night

Sunday will start sunny. Clouds will begin increasing before midday, and they will build through the afternoon. A few showers are possible as early as 2 PM, but it’s just brief showers until about 6 PM. Areas of rain will begin increasing area wide between 6 PM and 8 PM. The heaviest rain will enter from the west around 10 PM. A line of heavy storms will track through Philadelphia, Louisiana, Decatur, Union,  and Newton just after 10 PM. The storms will continue eastward through Meridian, DeKalb, Quitman, Enterprise, Stonewall, York, and Livingston through midnight. Storms will track over Demopolis, Eutaw, Lisman, Butler, Gilbertown, Sweet Water, Linden, and Dixons Mill between midnight and 2 AM. Lingering showers will end before 6 AM area wide.

Timing is approximate and can change.

So in brief...

  • Sunday starts sunny amid increasing clouds
  • Showers are possible from 2 PM through 6 PM
  • Rain will begin increasing after 6 PM
  • Heavy storms will track through our area from 10 PM Sunday through 1 AM Monday

Geminid Meteor Shower

If you can find a clear spot amid the clouds, tonight may be the best opportunity for us to see the Geminid Meteor Shower. The peak of the shower is Sunday night, but widespread clouds and rain will prevent us from seeing it. The Geminid Meteor Shower can deliver a vivid show on nights before and after the peak, too.

Temperatures Dropping

Temperatures will become a big deal in the next days, too. Sunday will begin with some chilly mid-40s and then warm to the mid-60s for highs. The week to follow with be colder with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s each day and low temperatures ranging from upper 20s to mid-40s.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This will be the Mississippi’s second ban on elective surgeries and will last nine days, the...
Here are the surgeries allowed, not allowed under elective ban
A new executive order will affect all Mississippians, however, only 61 counties will be under a...
Mississippi’s new executive order goes into effect Friday
Derrikas Graham, Bondarrius Moffite, Derrickus Dean and Dezjuan Moffite.
Meridian homicide suspects appear in court
Day 9 Missing Hunters
Search for missing hunters enters Day 9, likelihood of rescue becoming ‘less and less likely’
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 11, 2020