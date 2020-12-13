Local school holds Christmas Angel Child Project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Middle School put on a Christmas Angel Child Project Friday.

Although this has been done in the past, in light of layoffs and furlough effects of the pandemic, this year the program is more important.

Organizers said teachers recommend children who they think could benefit, as part of the effort.

Local individuals, community groups, student groups, and teachers then donate gifts for the project.

“The angel Christmas children is for kids that don’t get a lot of Christmas presents. We buy Christmas gifts for them and we give them to them on Christmas,” said Volunteer Olivia Wright.

Gifts are given to each child in the families recommended...even if the siblings do not attend Southeast Middle School.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.