L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen receives donation from Phi Beta Sigma

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen received a large food donation Saturday afternoon from the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity.

Saturday was a Day of Service for the group. L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen needed certain types of food and Phi Beta Sigma delivered, literally. President of the Gamma Epsilon Sigma chapter Louis Sutton says serving their community is important to their fraternity: their motto mentions “service for humanity”. Many different items were donated.

“Dry goods, we brought 100 pounds of flour, 50 pounds of sugar, four cases of spaghetti, barbeque sauce, ketchup packets for the to-go, mustard packets- that sort of thing,” said Sutton. “Things that are not canned goods that need to go with- she said she had a lot of spaghetti sauce and no spaghetti....so we brought spaghetti.”

Other groups of the fraternity took part in this Day of Service across the country. Their goal was to channel the legacy and life experience of the late Congressman John Lewis who was born and raised in extreme poverty.

