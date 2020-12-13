Multiple events held at MS State Fairgrounds; all groups exceed governor’s executive order limits

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Busy day at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, Saturday.

A gun and knife show at one end, the youth expo cattle showmanship on the other. The largest event was the MS High School Association Cheerleading Competition in the Coliseum.

Hundreds of people came to watch or compete, including cheer coach Amy Webb. She said she felt safe from the coronavirus despite the crowd.

“I did because we of course been at football games, all basketball games. Basketball season has started. So, you know, as long as people are abiding by the rules and doing the things that they ask them to I feel safe,” said Webb.

Government Tate Reeves new order said indoor events should be limited to 10 people or less.

Outdoor events must cap at 50, but all of three of these events are well over the number.

Assistant cheer coach Raven Williams said she also felt safe.

“As soon as I get in the building and then when they walk out the building, they have a bunch of bathrooms for the hand washing and everything like that. And then the girls have been around each other this whole time so they’re not around other teams; just around their own team,” said Williams.

The Health Department has also asked for a stop to social gatherings for the holiday season.

Many people did have masks on at today’s events.

Some groups remained socially distant from one another, others did not. The cheer competition ended Saturday.

The gun show and Youth Expo will continue, Sunday.

