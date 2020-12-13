Advertisement

US looking into possible Treasury Department computer hack

This Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in...
This Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hackers apparently got into computers at the U.S. Treasury Department and possibly other federal agencies, touching off a government response involving the National Security Council.

Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot said Sunday that the government is aware of reports about the hacks. “We are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation,” he wrote in an email.

The government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said it has been working with other agencies “regarding recently discovered activity on government networks. CISA is providing technical assistance to affected entities as they work to identify and mitigate any potential compromises.”

Reuters reported Sunday that a group backed by a foreign government stole information from Treasury and a Commerce Department agency responsible for deciding internet and telecommunications policy. Intelligence agencies are reportedly concerned that other agencies were hacked using similar tools.

The Treasury Department deferred comment to the National Security Council.

