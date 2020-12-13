USPS sees higher volumes of shipping packages this holiday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are two weeks away from Christmas day, but this year the holiday will not be the same due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Postal Service says this holiday, they have seen high volume of people due to more online shopping this holiday.

They have hired more workers for the season and things like the self-service kiosk allows people to ship letters and packages without having to wait in lines.

Important deadlines to USPS remember are Dec. 15 for domestic packages, Dec. 18 for first class package service, Dec. 19 for priority mail and Dec. 23 for priority mail express.

USPS is also giving a special discount this holiday for those serving in the military.

“We have a $1.50 discount so for a large priority mail flat rate box. It will be $19.60 which will also be the domestic rate,” USPS Alabama Spokesperson Deborah Fetterly said.

Fetterly also says to make sure your labels are printed clearly. She suggests using a priority mailbox.

“We have found that boxes that are reused like we have found people use boxes from the grocery store that has held a bunch of can goods, there not as strong because they have already been used so we prefer that you use a new box,” Fetterly said.

USPS will be delivering holiday packages early in the morning and later in the evening before and after regular delivery hours.

USPS is asking as a safety aspect to customers to clear their driveways and leave on the porch light.

