Alabama electors cast votes for Trump, Pence

Alabama's 2020 presidential electors pose with Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill after...
Alabama's 2020 presidential electors pose with Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill after Monday's vote.(Alabama Secretary of State's Office)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama’s nine presidential electors met Monday afternoon in the State Capitol to cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States. The number is proportional to the number of seats the state currently holds in Congress, All were all cast for President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael R. Pence.

“President Trump and Vice President Pence received more than 61% of the vote here in Alabama on November 3. Today’s ceremony of electors, which is required by state and federal law, wrapped up a historic election season and certified the state’s record-shattering voter participation,” confirmed Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill.

Alabama’s electors:
Dennis H. Beavers of Blountsville (At-Large)
John Wahl of Athens (At-Large)
Jackie Gay of Brewton (CD 1)
Jeana Boggs of Deatsville (CD 2)
Joseph Fuller of Alexander City (CD 3)
John Killian of Fayette (CD 4)
J. Elbert Peters of Huntsville (CD 5)
Joan Reynolds of Shoal Creek (CD 6)
Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate of Lowndesboro (CD 7)

Following the ceremony, Certificates of Vote and Ascertainment will be distributed to the President of the United States Senate, the Office of the Federal Register, the Alabama Secretary of State, and the Chief United States District Judge for the Middle District of Alabama.

