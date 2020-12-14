Advertisement

Amazon’s Zoox unveils autonomous electric ‘robo-taxi’

Amazon has rolled out a four-person compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban...
Amazon has rolled out a four-person compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban environments.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An autonomous vehicle company acquired this year by Amazon has unveiled a four-person “robo-taxi,” a compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban environments.

The carriage-style interior of the vehicle produced by Zoox Inc. has two benches that face each other. There is no steering wheel. It measures just under 12 feet long, about a foot shorter than a standard Mini Cooper.

It is among the first vehicles with bidirectional capabilities and four-wheel steering, allowing for better maneuverability. It has a top speed of 75 miles per hour.

The vehicle is being tested in the company’s base of Foster City, California, as well as Las Vegas and San Francisco, Zoox said Monday.

Zoox, based Foster City in Silicon Valley, was founded in 2014 and acquired by Amazon in June. It operates as an independent subsidiary at Amazon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 9 Missing Hunters
Search for missing hunters enters Day 9, likelihood of rescue becoming ‘less and less likely’
Keymarcus Jackson
Kemper County Sheriff’s Department makes burglary arrest
Multiple events held at fairgrounds despite social gathering restrictions
Multiple events held at MS State Fairgrounds; all groups exceed governor’s executive order limits
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official's call during the second half of the...
Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons
A new executive order will affect all Mississippians, however, only 61 counties will be under a...
Mississippi’s new executive order goes into effect Friday

Latest News

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Police: Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Mississippi Goodwill
Capone, a black lab mix, lived at Animals Friends for more than three years.
Black Lab mix adopted from shelter after 1,134 days
In this March 6, 2012, file photo, an FBI poster showing a composite image of former FBI agent...
US blames Iran in abduction, death of ex-FBI agent Levinson
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory
FILE - In this July 10, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor runs the bases...
AP Interview: Indians owner says name won’t change in 2021