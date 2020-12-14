Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 14, 2020

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

There were no arrest reported

FELONY ARREST

There were no felony arrest reported

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 11, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:41 AM on December 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of 16th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 11:08 AM on December 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:47 PM on December 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue South. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:43 PM on December 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:42 AM on December 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 600 block of 69th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:27 AM on December 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 1:02 PM on December 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of 37th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 21 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:04 PM on December 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 37th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

