City of Meridian Arrest Report December 14, 2020



The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 11, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM.



Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:41 AM on December 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of 16th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 11:08 AM on December 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 3:47 PM on December 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue South. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 8:43 PM on December 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:42 AM on December 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 600 block of 69th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:27 AM on December 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 1:02 PM on December 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of 37th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 21 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:04 PM on December 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 37th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.