Clarke County EMA prepares for COVID-19 vaccines

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Emergency Management Agency in Clarke County is sharing information regarding the county’s COVID-19 vaccination preparations.

Over the next 3 days, shipments of the vaccine will be delivered throughout the U.S.

EMA director Eddie Ivy said his team is waiting for more instruction from the State Department of Health about the distribution of the vaccine in Clarke County.

Ivy said they are waiting to see how many vaccines they will receive.

“We know the vaccine has been approved and it will be shipped soon. It will be limited to how much we get per state and community. We are waiting to hear from the state department of health on how they want to perceive the procedures. We don’t’ know how that distribution is going to look like,” said EMA director Eddie Ivy.

Healthcare workers will be among the first to receive the vaccinations, according to federal health officials.

