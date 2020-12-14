Advertisement

Coronavirus in Alabama: Over 1,900 deaths from COVID-19 reported Monday

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 1,932 new confirmed cases added Monday.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 1,932 new confirmed cases added Monday. There have been 4,102 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 3,624 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus, while 478 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 297,895 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 244,762 being confirmed and 53,133 being probable. There have been 1,723,669 diagnostic tests conducted and 78,262 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Dec. 14.

In the last 14 days, 141,182 people have been tested and 49,096 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 41,150 confirmed positives.

Here’s a snapshot of a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw455202043
Sumter668223641
Marengo1481258724
Pickens1421247916

The health department also reports 174,805 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 28,146 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Dec. 13, there are currently 2,248 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics on the Alabama Department of Public Health dashboard here.

