COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1,600 new cases reported Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,648 new cases, 5 new deaths and 218 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 181,095 as of December 13.

So far, 4,204 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,607,803 as of December 12. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 136,627 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1046 55 94 27 Kemper 602 19 43 9 Lauderdale 4220 157 346 84 Neshoba 2583 132 176 54 Newton 1327 31 64 11 Wayne 1455 25 65 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

