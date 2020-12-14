Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1,600 new cases reported Monday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,648 new cases, 5 new deaths and 218 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.(AP)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,648 new cases, 5 new deaths and 218 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 181,095 as of December 13.

So far, 4,204 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,607,803 as of December 12. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 136,627 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke1046559427
Kemper60219439
Lauderdale422015734684
Neshoba258313217654
Newton1327316411
Wayne1455256510

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT/WTOK. All rights reserved.

