Graveside services for Dewayne Clark Darnell Jr., of Dekalb, MS, will be Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 11:00am at West Kemper Baptist Church Cemetery in Dekalb, MS. Brother Tommy Jones will be officiating. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Mr. Darnell, 68, was a jack of all trades, having worked the last 20+ years at NAS Meridian as an aviation mechanic. He was a Deacon at West Kemper Baptist Church, he loved drag racing and working on hot rods and he especially loved fishing and hunting with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Sherry, of 50 years; his children Libby Bell (James) and Mikey Darnell (M.J. Thornton); grandchildren Matthew Bell, Paxton Darnell, Charlie Darnell, Sabona Thornton, Isla Thornton, Ryker Thornton and Landon Dickson as well as a sister Robin Wood.

He was preceded in death by his father Dewayne Darnell; his mother Bertha Darnell Anderson; his stepfather William Anderson and a brother Tommy Darnell.

Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.