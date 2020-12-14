Hardee’s delivers breakfast to healthcare heroes at Anderson hospital

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -During the pandemic and beyond, healthcare workers have really stepped up to the plate for their communities, including the ones right here at home.

Hardee’s made a special breakfast delivery to some heroes at Anderson Regional Health Center this morning, as a way to say thank you.

“It’s just so important to our employees and staff to know that the community is considering and thinking of us at this time. And their willingness to be generous and donate this to our hospital means alot to our employees,” says Anderson Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Keith Everett.

Hardee’s District Manager, Ron Mason says although it’s been months of getting through the pandemic, the healthcare workers haven’t given up and deserve to be recognized.

“We wanted to come by and thank them for all they do. We have “Happy Star” who’s a star at Hardee’s, but these healthcare workers are the star in our community right now. So we wanted to recognize them for all their hard work and their efforts. What we’re doing is just a small token of our appreciation to them,” says Mason.

Want to be featured in our Hardee’s Rise and Shine Healthcare Heroes segment?

Send your healthcare worker nominations to wtok.com or through the WTOK app. Just click on “submit photos” and look for the healthcare hero album.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.