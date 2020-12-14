Advertisement

Health care workers react to vaccine

Local health care workers.
Local health care workers.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A historic moment regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Local health care workers are among the first in line to get the vaccine by next week.

Dr. Keith Everett with Anderson Health System says health care workers need to be vaccinated first because of their high-risk jobs.

“Our health care workers to work with COVID positive, or potential COVID positive patients every day. They should be the first ones to get the vaccine. And offer them protection as they take care of these patients.”

Frontline workers we spoke to say they are beyond ready.

Registered respiratory therapist with Rush Health Systems, Philip Beddingfield says he had the virus at one point and luckily recovered. Beddingfield says he’s seen first-hand the amount of people who do not recover from the virus, every day when he goes to work.

Beddingfield said, “There are still co-workers of mine and workers in the hospital who haven’t had COVID and could contract it and take it home to their families.” Beddingfield says he is ready to be vaccinated so he can continue to help those in need.

Once health care workers are vaccinated, nursing homes will be next in line.

Dr. Everett says when the vaccine is distributed to the public, he encourages everyone to have an open mind and be willing to be vaccinated.

