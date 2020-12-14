Advertisement

Judge reduces bond, drops charge for Meridian shooting suspect

Jatarius Easley
Jatarius Easley(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A suspect in a deadly shooting November 24 in Meridian is no longer being charged with murder and now has a reduced bond.

Jatarius Easley appeared in court Monday afternoon. He’s one of the six suspects accused in connection with the shooting that left 17-year old Jaheim Jemerson dead. Jemerson was found in a car near the Carousel Apartments.

Police say Easley, Gregory Pruitt and Derrickus Dean drove by a vehicle occupied by Jemerson, and someone shot into the car. Easley was originally charged with murder and drive-by shooting, but he now only faces the drive-by shooting charge.

Judge Robbie Jones said the shooting was in response to a prior shooting that happened earlier that day.

“Apparently a car of young males was going to retaliate for that shooting and ended up causing the death of Mr. Jemerson. It’s just not enough at this point to know who the shooters were,” said Jones.

Fingerprints were taken at the crime scene, but results have not come back yet. The vehicle that authorities say Easley, Pruitt and Dean were in has not been found.

Police say Bondarrius Moffite, Dezjuan Moffite and Derrikas Graham were in the car with Jemerson when he was shot. The car was allegedly stolen, according to one of the occupants.

Easley’s bond is now reduced to $50,000. He and the other five suspects will have the cases against them reviewed by a grand jury.

