Advertisement

Justin Bieber, UK health workers team up for charity song

It’s a special version of his song ‘Holy’
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Justin Bieber has teamed up with a choir of London medical staff to record a special charity Christmas single.

The choir, made up of nurses, doctors and other health care staff working in the British capital’s Lewisham and Greenwich public health service, joined the Canadian pop star for a special version of his song “Holy” in a bid to top the Christmas chart.

Choir members recorded their vocals at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios. Profits from the collaboration will go to National Health Service charities.

The choir gained fame when it vied with Bieber in 2015 for the Christmas No. 1 song. Bieber urged his millions of fans on Twitter to support the choir, not him, and it eventually won the top spot on the singles chart. The star then travelled to London and presented them with their charity award.

“It’s great to be reunited with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir, as we share a fun bit of U.K. chart history together,” said Bieber, 26. “Especially in these difficult times, I’m humbled to team up with them for a charity single that will benefit NHS workers on the frontlines of this pandemic and pay tribute to their unbelievable dedication.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 9 Missing Hunters
Search for missing hunters enters Day 9, likelihood of rescue becoming ‘less and less likely’
Keymarcus Jackson
Kemper County Sheriff’s Department makes burglary arrest
Multiple events held at fairgrounds despite social gathering restrictions
Multiple events held at MS State Fairgrounds; all groups exceed governor’s executive order limits
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official's call during the second half of the...
Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons
A new executive order will affect all Mississippians, however, only 61 counties will be under a...
Mississippi’s new executive order goes into effect Friday

Latest News

President Donald Trump has been battling the results of the election, which he lost.
Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president
The women’s Final Four in 2021 was already set for San Antonio and the NCAA has begun...
NCAA to play women’s basketball Tournament at 1 site, eyes Texas
Hardee’s made a special breakfast delivery to some heroes at Anderson Regional Health Center
Hardee’s delivers breakfast to healthcare heroes at Anderson hospital
Sen. Mike Enzi reflects on four terms in Congress
Sen. Mike Enzi reflects on four terms in Congress