Miss. electors cast official votes for president

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s electors cast their electoral votes for president Monday.

The six electors all voted for Donald Trump and Mike Pence for President and Vice President of the United States.

Trump defeated Joe Biden in Mississippi by 16 points; however, it was not enough to sway the national vote, where Biden received 306 electoral votes to become President-elect.

Biden also received over 81 million of the popular vote, while Trump received over 74 million. Either total would have been the highest of all time.

President-Elect Biden is expected to address the nation Monday night as states across the country finalize their electoral votes.

President Trump has yet to officially concede the election, as he continues to challenge results in several states where he erroneously claims there was fraud.

