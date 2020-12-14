Advertisement

Locals react to taking the COVID-19 vaccine

Newscenter 11 spoke with locals who said the process of getting the vaccine was pushed way too...
Newscenter 11 spoke with locals who said the process of getting the vaccine was pushed way too fast.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some residents in Meridian have mixed feelings about the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Newscenter 11 spoke with several people who said they would take the vaccine and others who said absolutely not.

A sampling of opinion revealed some people are concerned the process of getting the vaccine was pushed way too fast. Others said they’re open to the vaccination, depending on the circumstances. Still others said they would wait to see how other people respond to it before considering getting vaccinated themselves.

“I would not take it because I feel that it would harm. How can you come up with an antidote within months, that takes 8 to 10 years? I feel that it is more harmful to the body than helping it. If I was anybody, I would not take it at all,” said Latonya Smith.

Healthcare workers will be among the first to receive the vaccinations, because of the risk with their jobs. Nursing home residents are next due to their vulnerability.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 9 Missing Hunters
Search for missing hunters enters Day 9, likelihood of rescue becoming ‘less and less likely’
Keymarcus Jackson
Kemper County Sheriff’s Department makes burglary arrest
Multiple events held at fairgrounds despite social gathering restrictions
Multiple events held at MS State Fairgrounds; all groups exceed governor’s executive order limits
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official's call during the second half of the...
Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons
A new executive order will affect all Mississippians, however, only 61 counties will be under a...
Mississippi’s new executive order goes into effect Friday

Latest News

Local health care workers.
Health care workers react to vaccine
Alabama's 2020 presidential electors pose with Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill after...
Alabama electors cast votes for Trump, Pence
Trojan Nation Sublimation Shop
Trojan Nation Sublimation Shop open for business at Northeast High
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs received the first coronavirus vaccine in Mississippi...
‘Felt like a butterfly’: Miss. health leaders receive first doses of vaccine