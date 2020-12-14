Locals react to taking the COVID-19 vaccine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some residents in Meridian have mixed feelings about the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Newscenter 11 spoke with several people who said they would take the vaccine and others who said absolutely not.

A sampling of opinion revealed some people are concerned the process of getting the vaccine was pushed way too fast. Others said they’re open to the vaccination, depending on the circumstances. Still others said they would wait to see how other people respond to it before considering getting vaccinated themselves.

“I would not take it because I feel that it would harm. How can you come up with an antidote within months, that takes 8 to 10 years? I feel that it is more harmful to the body than helping it. If I was anybody, I would not take it at all,” said Latonya Smith.

Healthcare workers will be among the first to receive the vaccinations, because of the risk with their jobs. Nursing home residents are next due to their vulnerability.

