Miss. State announces details for start of spring semester

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University had already announced it’s delaying the start of spring semester to Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. It’s a precautionary move due to COVID-19. Now MSU has released additional details.

Spring Semester 2021 Residence Hall move in will begin on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. instead of Saturday, Jan. 2. Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available on Thursday, Jan. 7, Friday, Jan. 8, and Monday, Jan. 11 for students at the Longest Student Health Center. Orientation for incoming spring students will be held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hyatt said students are encouraged to self-quarantine before their return to campus for the spring semester.

Students are also encouraged to get tested for the COVID-19 virus before returning to campus and/or Starkville. Anyone who tests positive should stay at home until their isolation period is complete.

More information is available at the MSU website.

