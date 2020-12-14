Miss. State announces details for start of spring semester
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University had already announced it’s delaying the start of spring semester to Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. It’s a precautionary move due to COVID-19. Now MSU has released additional details.
|Residence Hall move in will begin on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. instead of Saturday, Jan. 2.
|Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available on Thursday, Jan. 7, Friday, Jan. 8, and Monday, Jan. 11 for students at the Longest Student Health Center.
|Orientation for incoming spring students will be held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 7.
Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hyatt said students are encouraged to self-quarantine before their return to campus for the spring semester.
Students are also encouraged to get tested for the COVID-19 virus before returning to campus and/or Starkville. Anyone who tests positive should stay at home until their isolation period is complete.
More information is available at the MSU website.
