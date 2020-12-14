Advertisement

Miss. State announces details for start of spring semester

Students are encouraged to self-quarantine and to get tested before their return to campus.
Students are encouraged to self-quarantine and to get tested before their return to campus.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University had already announced it’s delaying the start of spring semester to Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. It’s a precautionary move due to COVID-19. Now MSU has released additional details.

Spring Semester 2021
Residence Hall move in will begin on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. instead of Saturday, Jan. 2.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available on Thursday, Jan. 7, Friday, Jan. 8, and Monday, Jan. 11 for students at the Longest Student Health Center.
Orientation for incoming spring students will be held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hyatt said students are encouraged to self-quarantine before their return to campus for the spring semester.

Students are also encouraged to get tested for the COVID-19 virus before returning to campus and/or Starkville. Anyone who tests positive should stay at home until their isolation period is complete.

More information is available at the MSU website.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 9 Missing Hunters
Search for missing hunters enters Day 9, likelihood of rescue becoming ‘less and less likely’
Keymarcus Jackson
Kemper County Sheriff’s Department makes burglary arrest
Multiple events held at fairgrounds despite social gathering restrictions
Multiple events held at MS State Fairgrounds; all groups exceed governor’s executive order limits
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official's call during the second half of the...
Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons
A new executive order will affect all Mississippians, however, only 61 counties will be under a...
Mississippi’s new executive order goes into effect Friday

Latest News

Local health care workers.
Health care workers react to vaccine
Alabama's 2020 presidential electors pose with Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill after...
Alabama electors cast votes for Trump, Pence
Trojan Nation Sublimation Shop
Trojan Nation Sublimation Shop open for business at Northeast High
Newscenter 11 spoke with locals who said the process of getting the vaccine was pushed way too...
Locals react to taking the COVID-19 vaccine