Mr. Thomas K. Black

Dec. 14, 2020
Funeral service for Tommy Black will be held Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Bro. Ebb Fox and Rev. Allan Singletary officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Tommy Black age 84, of Meridian passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Rush Hospital.

Tommy was a mechanic by trade working on many transmissions for years at Transmission Services and Sellers Oldsmobile/Cadillac. In 1976, Tommy made a change and became the MAC Tool Distributor serving the mechanics of the East MS area until retirement. In his spare time he could be found hunting or fishing. He loved to hear a good dog race, when hunting, and took pride in having the best deer dogs. Tommy could also be found watching his beloved New Orleans Saints or a good western movie.

Tommy also enjoyed being a member of the Loyal Order of Moose 1628, which he joined in 1981. He quickly became involved and served in all capacities including Governor for three terms. He joined the Lodge Ritual Team and assisted in earning first place many times during competitions. He sponsored 169 members in his 39 years earning him a place in the Order’s 150 Division. He elevated and achieved in the Moose Legion as well, serving in all capacities and sponsoring 91 members. In 1987, Tommy earned the Fellowship Degree of Honor and in 1993 earned the Pilgrim Degree of Merit, the highest degree of the Order. On the state level, Tommy was elected and served all offices ultimately serving as State President of the MS Moose Association in 1990-1991. On the international level, he served as Membership Coordinator, Moose Legion Ambassador, Deputy Supreme Governor, and Assistant Supreme Outer Guard. His most prideful accomplishment was being given the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

Survivors include his daughters, Jan Locklear (Chad) and Rhonda Scarbrough (Eric); grandson, Drew Winfield (Angela); great-grandsons, Gage and Gavin Winfield; sister, Jeanne Tucker (James); spouse, Mattie Roberts; sons, Taurus (Susan) and Shad (Brandy) Hutchinson; grandchildren, Hannah, Destin, Mattie Grace, Ezekiel, Gabrielle, and Freedom; his dog Daisy.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Black; son, Kelly Black; grandson, Ethan Winfield; parents, D.K. and Ruth Black.

Pallbearers will be Keith Lee, Michael Ray Johnston, and Pilgrims of Meridian Moose Lodge; Larry Richards, Ted Burton, Roy Johnson, and Tony Lowman.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 18, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

