Graveside services for Mrs. Christina Hoover will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Big Oak United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Davey Wilkinson officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Christina Hoover, age 51, of DeKalb, Mississippi passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Christina was born in Covington, Louisiana on February 18, 1969 where she lived until she met her husband, Terry Hoover. She was his Louisiana woman and he was her Mississippi man. They married on May 5, 2015 in Mentone, Alabama. Throughout their marriage they frequently relocated with Terry’s career as an electrician. They recently relocated to Terry’s home in Mississippi to be closer to family. They loved spending time with family and getting together on game days, rooting for the Tide and the Saints. In the summer of 2019, they traveled to Kentucky to pickup the loved Oliver, their beautiful Cocker Spaniel. He was her constant companion, never leaving her side. Christina enjoyed being able to be at home and spend time with her children and grandchildren. They loved their “T-maw” and “Big T.”

Christina is survived by her husband, Terry Hoover; children, Jake Hoover (Amanda), and Rose Hoover; grandchildren, Scarlett Hoover, Adelynn Jenkins, and Raylan Jenkins; brother, Mike Crawford; nieces and nephews, Makala Crawford, Meghan Crawford, Jack Crawford, and Sam Crawford; and lots of extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with Big Oak United Methodist Church, 6079 Old Jackson Road, DeKalb, MS 39328.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

