Graveside services for Mrs. Donna Knotts Maggard will begin at 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Maggard, 77, of Meridian, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital of Meridian.

Mrs. Maggard is a graduate of Meridian High School and was also a member of Meridian Women of Moose Chapter 1441.

Mrs. Maggard is survived by cousins Ann Brooks McKee, Terry Brooks, Larry Brooks, Bruce Brooks; nephews, Kenny Maggard, Roger Maggard, as well as numerous nieces, and many special friends from the Women of Moose.

Mrs. Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Maggard, Parents, Henry and Ilene Knotts and one sister, Joann Knotts Duchock.

The Maggard family suggest memorials be made as donations to Moose Charities, P.O. Box 88099 Chicago, IL 60680-1099.

