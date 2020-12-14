Graveside Services for Mrs. Edna Earle Tedder will begin at 2:30 pm Monday, December 14, 2020 at Hayes Cemetery with the Reverends Gilbert Eaves and Jimmy Culpepper officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Tedder, 97, of the Causeyville Community passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Edna Earle was a faithful and dedicated member of Causeyville Baptist Church serving in many roles including the choir, Sunday School, Bible School, and Training Union as long as her health permitted. She retired as a housekeeping supervisor at Anderson Regional Medical Center after over 20 years. She also worked in the cafeteria at the Meridian Stock Yard for many years. She was an avid gardener having worked her own soil until she was in her late 80′s. Mrs. Edna Earle was also an advocate for her community always supporting and serving in anyway possible.

Mrs. Tedder is survived by her daughter Robin Singley (Paul); grandchildren Kurt Singley (Amanda) and Kyle Singley (Mindi). Great-grandchildren Layla Singley, Addi Singley, Rett Singley, Holden Singley, and Aidan Flowers as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Zane Tedder; Daughter, Gloria Zane Irby; Parents, Thomas Carter Robbins and Mayola Robbins. Grandson, Bruce Thomas, and two sisters, Kitty Ruth Kemp and Avon Nell Robbins.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Building Fund of Causeyville Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Hegwood, Donald Wayne Hegwood, Raphael Germany, Anthony Germany, Flint Tedder, David Carr, Russell Carr, and the Adult Ladies Sunday School Class of Causeyville Baptist Church.

