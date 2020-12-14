Mrs. Frances Elizabeth Cross Scitzs

Memorial service for Frances Scitzs will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Dr. Danny Lanier officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Frances Scitzs, age 82, of Meridian passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at her home.

Frances was born in Meridian and was a graduate of Meridian High School Class of 1956. She was a dedicated employee at Bell South and retired after many years of service. She was a member of Northcrest Baptist Church and was an active member of her senior life group, was a choir member, and loved volunteering for Love out Loud. Earlier in life, she was a member of State Boulevard Baptist Church and was involved in the puppet ministry and youth group for many years. During her time at State Boulevard, she was active in mission work such as Campers on Mission and Builders for Christ with her husband, Bobby. Frances loved camping and going to the beach and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends most of all.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years Robert Scitzs; daughter, Dena Thomas; son-in-law, Ronnie Key; grandchildren, Easton Key (Madison), Casey Key (Rebecca), and Kaleigh Thomas; sisters, Doris Boebel, Karla Meyer Graham, and Sharon Gibson; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Leigh Ann Key; son-in-law, Doug Thomas; parents, Willie Cross and Eula Mae Meyer; brothers, Donald Cross, Billy Joe Cross, and Terry Cross.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northcrest Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

