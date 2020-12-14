Advertisement

Mrs. Mary Gertrude "Trudy" McMullen Flint

Mary Gertrude “Trudy” McMullen Flint
Mary Gertrude McMullen Flint
Mary Gertrude McMullen Flint(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
Private family funeral service for Mary “Trudy” Flint will be held Monday, December 14, 2020, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Allan W. Singletary officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Flint, age 95, of Meridian, passed away at Bedford of Marion.

Mary was born on November 21, 1925 in Basic City, MS. She graduated from Enterprise High School. She worked at Keesler Field in Mississippi after High school, where she met her husband, Ray. She was a faithful member of Jones Memorial Presbyterian Church. She served as treasurer for the Women of the church and also for Fall Fest/Catfish Feast.

In her earlier years, she enjoyed gardening, music, and sewing. She loved her family and cherished family time together. She was a homemaker but also worked as clerical for insurance companies, Sears, and Riley Hospital Medical Records .

Survivors include her sons, Gary Flint (Jane) of Meridian, Alan Flint (Rita) of Meridian, and Scott Flint (Vita) of Dacula, GA; grandchildren, Raymond Flint (Jennifer) of Hickory, Jeremy Flint (Jana) of Hoover, AL, Matthew Flint (Tati) of Chelsea, AL, Alana McRee (Adam), and Dr. Jon Flint (Bethany) all of Meridian, and Murry Flint (Rachel) of Birmingham, AL.; great grandchildren, Will and Elisabeth Grace Flint, of Hoover, AL, Brenah and Aubrey Flint, of Hickory, MS, Isabella and Cecilia Flint of Chelsea, AL., Jaxson, Callen, and Adalyn McRee and Jasper and Charlotte Flint, all of Meridian. (Her 12 th grandchild is due in May 2021.) Nephews, Lenoy (Sonja) McMullen, of Nashville, TN, and Terry (Jayne) McMullen, of Madison, MS.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Raymond H. Flint; parents, Frederic and Pauline McMullen; brothers, Milton McMullen and wife Vickie, and Stanley McMullen.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Sincere thanks for the love and care shown to Mrs. Flint by Bedford Care Center, and Beehive Homes of Marion.

The family requests memorials be made to Jones Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

