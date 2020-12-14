NWS: Preliminary data shows damage consistent with EF-0 tornado

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An NWS Birmingham storm survey crew said damage in the Hoover/Bessemer area Monday morning is consistent with an EF-0 tornado.

The National Weather Service tweeted about the storm:

NWS Birmingham storm survey staff have found tornado damage consistent with a preliminary rating of EF-0 with maximum winds of 75 mph based on damage near the off of Parkwood Road near Highway 150. This information is preliminary and stay tuned for updates. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) December 14, 2020

Strong winds and heavy rain moved through Monday morning and even had a radar image showing a potential tornado around 1:07 a.m. just southeast of Bessemer near Green Road.

The wild weather is gone; it’s cloudy and cold. It feels like it’s in the 30s many places, and you should plan to dress for breezy conditions and temperatures in the 40s.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.