NWS: Preliminary data shows damage consistent with EF-0 tornado

An NWS Birmingham storm survey crew said damage in the Hoover/Bessemer area Monday morning is consistent with an EF-0 tornado.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An NWS Birmingham storm survey crew said damage in the Hoover/Bessemer area Monday morning is consistent with an EF-0 tornado.

The National Weather Service tweeted about the storm:

Strong winds and heavy rain moved through Monday morning and even had a radar image showing a potential tornado around 1:07 a.m. just southeast of Bessemer near Green Road.

The wild weather is gone; it’s cloudy and cold. It feels like it’s in the 30s many places, and you should plan to dress for breezy conditions and temperatures in the 40s.

