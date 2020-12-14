Our Monday is pretty chilly

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Temperatures are in the 40s this morning, and that will not change all that much throughout the day. We may crack the 50 degree mark in some places this afternoon, but persistent cloud cover and a brisk wind will keep things feeling pretty chilly throughout the day. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping down into the low-30s.

Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance of a stray shower in the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the mid-50s. Rain chances will pick up Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning as yet another disturbance pushes through our area. Rain chances will gradually decrease throughout our Wednesday morning, and then we look to be dry entirely by the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected with this system.

Temperatures will cool-down once again heading into Thursday and Friday. Morning lows on both days will be in the upper-20s, with afternoon highs only in the 50s. The good news is that we will lots of sunshine on Thursday and Friday that will help us feel a little bit warmer than it actually is. Another disturbance is set to bring rain to our area on Saturday and Sunday. Severe weather is not expected at this time with this system.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.