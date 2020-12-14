Sunday night storms exit before sunrise Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heavy storms tonight will exit soon after midnight, then our new work week will start cloudy and dry... and cool.

Overnight Storms

Storms tonight can pack heavy rain and gusty winds. The overall threat of severe thunderstorms is low, but gusty winds from any strong stronger storms may be strong enough to snap some tree limbs. These storms will exit Mississippi by about midnight and then they’ll exit the Alabama portion of our coverage area, crossing Highway 43 just before 2 AM. Lingering areas of light rain will end by 6 AM.

After The Rain

Monday will start cloud with temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s. Clouds will gradually thin out, and we will try to warm through the 40s through noon. The afternoon may brighten in spots, but we will still struggle to break 50 degrees on Monday afternoon. It will be a good day for jackets and long sleeves, but we will not need umbrellas.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker will arrive late Tuesday night. It will mean rain overnight Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. The rain will exit our area by 6 AM aside from lingering light showers. Since the rain will fall overnight, this will be an overall low-impact situation.

Temperatures This Week

This week will be chilly, too. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 50s through Friday with lows ranging from as low as upper 20s to as high as lower 40s.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.