Trojan Nation Sublimation Shop open for business at Northeast High

Trojan Nation Sublimation Shop
Trojan Nation Sublimation Shop(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Trojan Nation Sublimation Shop is open for business at Northeast High School. It is a student-run business where students can get some career experience before graduating high school.

“So the kids do everything from take the orders, make the orders, deliver the orders, and design orders,” said Suzy Sims, the work-based learning instructor at NEHS. “So they’re having a hands-on approach to kind of starting a business from the bottom-up.”

The students do designs for any school, mascot, college, and more.

“I just think that this hands-on experience has given these kids a lot of opportunities to interact with customers and to figure out how to please customers with customer service and hands-on business experience,” Sims said. “We’ve grown a lot since the beginning of the year, just from our little coffee shop to now with the sublimation shop, so we appreciate everybody’s support.”

Students are able design sports towels, t-shirts, mouse pads, and more!

“My favorite part is getting to learn how to make stuff, print stuff out, I love printing it for different people, and making different designs,” said senior Averie Warren.

“My favorite part is getting to interact with people, getting to talk with the students that come in, and getting to print out people’s designs they send in,” said senior Ty Williams.

If you’re interested in placing an order, you can email trojannationsublimation@lauderdale.k12.ms.us.

