ADOL reinstating work search requirements for unemployment benefits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor will reinstate work search requirements for unemployment compensation recipients beginning Jan. 1.

Earlier in 2020, ADOL waived the work search requirement for unemployment compensation recipients who became unemployed due to a pandemic-related reason. Prior to the pandemic, a work search was required to receive unemployment compensation benefits.

Starting Jan. 1, Alabamians who receive unemployment compensation benefits in any program will be required to submit evidence of a work search to ADOL. This includes those receiving benefits under the following programs: regular UC, PEUC, PUA, or the Alabama 5-week Training Extension program. This applies to all recipients regardless of the reason for unemployment.

Recipients will be required to report at least one work search attempt per week. These attempts can be reported online through the continued claims portal or via telephone when filing weekly certifications.

Employer name, address, date of contact, method of contact and result of contact will be required. Online job applications will be counted as a valid work search contact.

Recipients must be able and available to work and actively seeking full-time work each week that benefits are claimed. They must keep a list of weekly job contacts. They may also be selected for an eligibility review at a later date and be required to submit evidence of their work search.

