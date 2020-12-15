Bear Bryant’s Houndstooth hats sells for $73k at auction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The hat says it all. One look at the Houndstooth and you think Coach Bear Bryant and Alabama football.

When one of the legendary hats worn by the Alabama coaching giant went up for auction on Leland’s in late November, the bidding started at $500. But after 29 days and 49 total bids, Coach’s hat sold for $73,485.

The piece of college football history was listed as: Black and white checkered size 7 3/8 hat shows heavy wear with feather in the band, red satin liner with “The Original Paul Bear Bryant” logo in the center and gold replica signature on the sweatband.

Here’s the story behind the hat according to Lelands: The man who willed it to our consignor’s grandfather was a local furniture salesman and he got it as a gift from a friend who owned a hotel. Bryant had left his hat there, the hotel owner called the coach to tell him about it, but the coach said “you could have it” as he had others.

