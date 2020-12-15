Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 15, 2020

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
Dec. 15, 2020
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

NAME/AGEADDRESSCHARGE
TIFFANY V GUERRERO, 19861987 HWY 26 LOT 14
WIGGINS, MS		DUI OTHER

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 15, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 1:10 PM on December 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 9:18 AM on December 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1100 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

