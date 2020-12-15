City of Meridian Arrest Report December 15, 2020

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 15, 2020, at 6:00 AM.



Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 1:10 PM on December 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 9:18 AM on December 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1100 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.