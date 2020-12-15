Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 2,241 new confirmed cases on Tuesday

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 247,003 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.(WTOK)
By WAFF Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 247,003 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 54,530 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 2,241 new confirmed cases added Tuesday. There have been 3,642 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 28,913 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 2,286 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 174,805 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

Click here for county by county numbers.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw455202048
Sumter686223696
Marengo1523258772
Pickens1441247937

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Tuesday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You may track those plus find numbers for your specific county in the dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

