COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,200 new cases reported Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,205 new cases, 48 new deaths and outbreaks at 236 long-term care facilities Tuesday. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 183,300 as of December 14.

So far, 4,252 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,607,803 as of December 12. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 148,466 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1051 55 95 27 Kemper 604 19 43 9 Lauderdale 4628 159 346 85 Neshoba 2614 132 176 54 Newton 1336 32 64 11 Wayne 1472 25 65 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

