COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,200 new cases reported Tuesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,205 new cases, 48 new deaths and outbreaks at 236 long-term care facilities Tuesday.(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,205 new cases, 48 new deaths and outbreaks at 236 long-term care facilities Tuesday. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 183,300 as of December 14.

So far, 4,252 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,607,803 as of December 12. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 148,466 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke1051559527
Kemper60419439
Lauderdale462815934685
Neshoba261413217654
Newton1336326411
Wayne1472256510

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

