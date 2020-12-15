Dobbs: ‘All is well’ morning after taking COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said he’s feeling fine the morning after being the first person in Mississippi to take the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.

“All is well,” he wrote on Twitter.

Morning after COVID vaccine. All is well. Minimal soreness at injection site. Feel great (except for being absolutes terrified about our hospital situation through the holidays). pic.twitter.com/4yDch01idR — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) December 15, 2020

Dobbs and four others with the Mississippi State Department of Health were the first five individuals in the state to receive the vaccination at a news conference Monday.

Dobbs posted a photo of his arm at the injection site, which did show some slight swelling.

Others vaccinated included Dr. Leandro Mena, Dr. Sonja Fuqua, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and Jim Craig, senior deputy and director for the MSDH Office of Health Protection.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.