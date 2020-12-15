Knights of Columbus donates coats to Care Lodge for kids and mothers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It’s getting colder out there, meaning it’s time to bring out the coats and scarves. But we can’t forget about the families in need of warm clothing as the winter season approaches.

The Knights of Columbus in Meridian donated over 100 coats to the Care Lodge Domestic Violence shelter. The donation was a part of the organization’s “Coats for Kids Project.”

It’s an effort to make sure no child gets cold this winter.

The Knights of Columbus in Meridian donated over 100 coats to the Care Lodge Domestic Violence Shelter. (WTOK)

Program coordinator, William Nix says this year especially, it’s important we all do our part to give back.

“With charity being the first principal of our order, it’s very important to us, to help those who need it in our community,” says Nix.

“We’re grateful for all the community support and especially the Knights of Columbus for gathering these coats because we often take for granted having that warm coat and a scarf and other things. We’re glad to be able to provide that for our families,” says Care Lodge Executive Director, Abby Miller.

Nix says the organization provided coats and other winter wear items for mothers in need as well.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.