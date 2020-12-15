Lauderdale County School District receives new PPE

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Education has donated new supplies of PPE to the Lauderdale County School District in time for 2021.

“We are excited to get those out to our schools so that when we start back in January, we have a clean slate, our students will start fresh with new masks, and we can continue educating our students just like we’ve done since August,” said Dr. DeShannon Davis, the director of career and technical education at LCSD.

The district has received new cloth masks and disposable masks as part of the shipment.

“It includes hand sanitizer, and we did get a few boxes of gloves, but we mainly use those with our bus drivers who clean the buses after every route, and our custodial staff uses them, and then our staff can access to those gloves as well,” Dr. Davis said.

School officials say this new supply of PPE will be readily available in every school when students come back after Christmas break.

“It’s very important. A lot of students can’t afford the masks. You know, they get old, they get dirty, we always want new, and we want to make sure that they’re clean,” DeShannon said. “So this just helps keep our kids safe, it keeps our teachers and staff safe, and we just want to make sure that we’re doing everything possible to stay in school, while keeping our students safe as well.”

Lauderdale County School District’s winter break will begin on December 21 and the first day of school for students will be on January 6.

