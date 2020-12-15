Advertisement

Lauderdale County School District receives new PPE

Lauderdale County School District
Lauderdale County School District(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Education has donated new supplies of PPE to the Lauderdale County School District in time for 2021.

“We are excited to get those out to our schools so that when we start back in January, we have a clean slate, our students will start fresh with new masks, and we can continue educating our students just like we’ve done since August,” said Dr. DeShannon Davis, the director of career and technical education at LCSD.

The district has received new cloth masks and disposable masks as part of the shipment.

“It includes hand sanitizer, and we did get a few boxes of gloves, but we mainly use those with our bus drivers who clean the buses after every route, and our custodial staff uses them, and then our staff can access to those gloves as well,” Dr. Davis said.

School officials say this new supply of PPE will be readily available in every school when students come back after Christmas break.

“It’s very important. A lot of students can’t afford the masks. You know, they get old, they get dirty, we always want new, and we want to make sure that they’re clean,” DeShannon said. “So this just helps keep our kids safe, it keeps our teachers and staff safe, and we just want to make sure that we’re doing everything possible to stay in school, while keeping our students safe as well.”

Lauderdale County School District’s winter break will begin on December 21 and the first day of school for students will be on January 6.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Police: Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Mississippi Goodwill
Jatarius Easley
Judge reduces bond, drops charge for Meridian shooting suspect
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 14, 2020
Local health care workers.
Health care workers react to vaccine

Latest News

“Many south Mississippians, myself included, have repeatedly expressed their deep concerns of...
Rep. Palazzo: Election fraud fight not over despite SCOTUS rejecting Texas lawsuit he supported
The Knights of Columbus in Meridian donated over 100 coats to the Care Lodge Domestic Violence...
Knights of Columbus donates coats to Care Lodge for kids and mothers
John Henry Wells, 43, is charged with the murder of his parents in Marion County.
Man accused of killing parents arrested after shootout with Marion Co. deputies
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 247,003 confirmed cases of...
COVID-19 in Alabama: 2,241 new confirmed cases on Tuesday