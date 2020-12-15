Man accused of killing parents arrested after shootout with Marion Co. deputies

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man accused of killing his parents in Marion County was taken into custody Monday after a shootout with sheriff’s deputies.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jamie Singley said John Henry Wells, 43, is being charged with two counts of murder.

Marion County Coroner Jessie Graham identified the victims as 73-year-old James Wells and 61-year-old Rebecca Wells. Graham confirmed James and Rebecca are John Henry Wells’ parents.

Singley said the investigation started when deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home on State Route 587 in the Morgantown community around 4:30 p.m.

When deputies got to the scene, Singley said, they found two bodies inside the home.

According to Singley, Wells started shooting at deputies while they were investigating, and the deputies returned fire, hitting Wells.

Singley said Wells also shot himself before he was taken into custody and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

No law enforcement officers were hurt during the incident. Wells is still hospitalized, Singley said.

Graham said the bodies of James and Rebecca Wells have been sent to the state crime lab for autopsy.

Singley said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to handle the deputy-involved shooting part of the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.