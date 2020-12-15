Mayor Bland supports vaccine: ‘It will save lives’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine to roll in.

Health care workers will be among the first to receive the vaccinations. Nursing home residents are next. And then later, the vaccine will be available to the public.

Some people have told Newscenter 11 that they’re reluctant to accept a new vaccine until its effects are known. Mayor Percy Bland urges residents, especially people of color, to have confidence in the health professionals.

“Trusting the FDA. Trusting our state department of health. Trusting what physicians and health care providers are communicating to us is very important as we move forward,” Bland said.

People of color have had an increased risk for COVID-19 this year. Due to the history of experiments of vaccinations with people of color, Mayor Bland said he understands the fear. But, he also says this is a safe vaccine.

“Especially to vulnerable populations, especially to populations of color and high-risk individuals, this vaccine will be safe. It will save lives,” Bland said.

The mayor said he plans to get the vaccine when it is available to the public.

Bland also says he and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs will host a press conference with more information on the vaccine distribution early next week.

