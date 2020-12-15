Advertisement

Mayor Bland supports vaccine: ‘It will save lives’

COVID Vaccine.
COVID Vaccine.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine to roll in.

Health care workers will be among the first to receive the vaccinations. Nursing home residents are next. And then later, the vaccine will be available to the public.

Some people have told Newscenter 11 that they’re reluctant to accept a new vaccine until its effects are known. Mayor Percy Bland urges residents, especially people of color, to have confidence in the health professionals.

“Trusting the FDA. Trusting our state department of health. Trusting what physicians and health care providers are communicating to us is very important as we move forward,” Bland said.

People of color have had an increased risk for COVID-19 this year. Due to the history of experiments of vaccinations with people of color, Mayor Bland said he understands the fear. But, he also says this is a safe vaccine.

“Especially to vulnerable populations, especially to populations of color and high-risk individuals, this vaccine will be safe. It will save lives,” Bland said.

The mayor said he plans to get the vaccine when it is available to the public.

Bland also says he and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs will host a press conference with more information on the vaccine distribution early next week.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Police: Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Mississippi Goodwill
Jatarius Easley
Judge reduces bond, drops charge for Meridian shooting suspect
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 14, 2020
Local health care workers.
Health care workers react to vaccine

Latest News

Ivey said calling some businesses “essential” and “non-essential” was wrong.
Ivey: It was a ‘mistake’ to close businesses in the spring
The Alabama Department of Labor will reinstate work search requirements for unemployment...
ADOL reinstating work search requirements for unemployment benefits
Initiative 65 passed in November, clearing the way for the legalization of medical marijuana in...
Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association launches ahead of rollout
Authorities say there are better ways to help struggling people. In fact, panhandling is a...
Panhandling resurfaces as an issue in Meridian