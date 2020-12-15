Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association launches ahead of rollout

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical marijuana advocates have launched the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association. This comes after Initiative 65 passed in November, clearing the way for the legalization of medical marijuana in the state.

“We already have over 50 members, and our goal is to make sure we give these businesses access to tools and information to give Mississippi a top-tier medical marijuana program, said Ken Newburger, executive director for the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association. “Our team worked so hard alongside Mississippi voters to pass Initiative 65 at the polls, and now we want to do all we can to assure the program operates in the best way possible for patients in Mississippi.”

The association says it will work to “monitor legislative and regulatory activity, advocate for its members, and to be a single and coherent political voice representing the interests of the industry.”

The state’s medical marijuana program is set to roll out in August 2021.

