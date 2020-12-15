Panhandling resurfaces as an issue in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Panhandling is a serious problem in Meridian. It has gotten worse since the start of the pandemic.

Times are tough and some have begged on the streets for money or food.

There are better ways to help these struggling people. Iin fact, panhandling is a crime in the Queen City.

We talked to city leaders, local non-profits, and a man living on the streets about the problem in this special assignment: “Handouts or a Hand-up.”

Panhandlers are at just about every major intersection in Meridian. You drive by them in the morning on your way to work and at night going home. They are there, rain or shine, asking for cash and food.

“Hardly anyone gives me money to get food, but I do eat,” said panhandler John Kelly.

Kelly has been living on the streets for 6 years after he says he fell on hard times. He hasn’t been able to turn his life around. Kelly lives behind a local gas station.

“I have a homeless camp in the woods,” said Kelly.

He says he survives on hand-outs from drivers.

Panhandling is illegal in Meridian. The ordinance states it’s unlawful to panhandle on private property or at a business without permission.

The ordinance also states it’s illegal for anyone on the street to pass an item to a driver or a driver to pass an item to someone on the street.

Enforcing the panhandling ordinance isn’t easy.

“The problem with that is we have to witness that, which very seldom happens,” said Lt. William Brunelle of the Meridian Police Department.

A police officer has to actually see the violation take place. There simply aren’t enough police officers to watch every intersection 24 hours a day.

City leaders say the public can help stop panhandling by simply not giving handouts to the men and women on the streets.

“What we would like to encourage the public to do is to stop facilitating. Stop giving those few dollars or food. Instead, direct those resources to the agencies in Meridian that can facilitate to the homeless,” said Brunelle.

“One of the best ways for citizens to help is to not participate in the enabling behavior. That’s passing items from your cars, such as money and food. That enables a person possibly not go to an organization that is best fit to help them,” said the city’s chief administrative officer, Eddie Kelly.

Many panhandlers beg for money to support a drug or alcohol addiction. Local agencies that help the homeless say there are better ways to help people in need.

“When you give them money, they can spend it on drugs, alcohol, etc. Whenever you direct them to local charities, we can feed and house them. We have found in working with the individuals that are standing on the street corners, a lot of them are not homeless. For a lot of them, this is their job. We will see panhandlers exchange signs. They’ll say it’s your shift, you’re coming on, and you hold the sign and collect the money,” said Lt. Tamara Robb, of the Meridian Salvation Army.

“If we see somebody who needs help, and we know organizations that can help them, it is our responsibility to enforce the rules that are set by city officials. We can do that by letting them know these organizations,” said Martin Williams Foundation co-founder, Adrian Cross.

I talked to two people who donate directly to local charities that help the homeless.

“All of my giving is going to Feed by Faith. There are a lot of people who are unable to get to those sites to be fed. I’m mostly led by my spirit to whether to give on the side of a street or not to get,” said Meridian resident, Pastor David Mosley.

“I give money to charities at my job every year. You don’t mind helping anyone. But you give them money for food, they will rather go to the liquor store,” said Meridian resident, George Mosley.

Violating the city’s panhandling ordinance is a class B misdemeanor. Violators can face up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 if convicted.

